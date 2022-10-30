Man, 40, dies after shooting in Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 40-year-old man died following a shooting in Avondale Sunday, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they arrived around 9:30 a.m. at Hutchins Avenue and Reading Road after a ShotSpotter technology alerted police of 10 rounds that went off in the area.

Once police arrived, they found a man lying on the street.

Officers say medics attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.

Police say he died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers do not have a suspect at this time.

Police say the name of victim will not be released until the family is notified.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police are still investigating.

