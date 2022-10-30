Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man, 40, dies after shooting in Avondale, police say

Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Avondale Sunday morning.
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Avondale Sunday morning.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 40-year-old man died following a shooting in Avondale Sunday, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they arrived around 9:30 a.m. at Hutchins Avenue and Reading Road after a ShotSpotter technology alerted police of 10 rounds that went off in the area.

Once police arrived, they found a man lying on the street.

Officers say medics attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.

Police say he died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers do not have a suspect at this time.

Police say the name of victim will not be released until the family is notified.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” to film in Cincinnati
A crash involving at least one school bus on Interstate 75 North Friday evening.
3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75
A statuette from Clark Gable’s “It happened One Night."
NKY thrift store receives 1935 Academy Award statue from mystery donor
Michael Madaris, 16, was indicted on murder charges and may face life in prison if convicted.
16-year-old indicted on 20 charges, including murder
From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in...
3-year-old takes on miniature form as a university drum major

Latest News

Rebecca King is accused of causing the death of her 5-month-old daughter, according to the...
Judge sets $100K bond for woman accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter
Judge sets $100K bond for woman accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter
Judge sets $100K bond for woman accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter
Police arrest man,50, in connection with Delphi murders
Police arrest man,50, in connection with Delphi murders
Findlay Market hosts Halloween activities all day Sunday
Findlay Market hosts Halloween activities all day Sunday