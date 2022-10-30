More treats than tricks with isolated showers on Halloween

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies and scattered showers continue overnight Sunday into Halloween morning. Lows will be mild in the mid 50s with southerly winds.

Halloween Monday will be variably cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, especially in the afternoon and early evening. High temperatures warm into the mid 60s thanks to southwesterly winds. Around sunset, rain chances diminish, but there could still be drizzle, so an umbrella will be handy for trick-or-treat goers on Monday night though many won’t even use the umbrella!

Clouds will linger into Tuesday with a slight chance of showers or drizzle in the morning hours. Temperatures will remain in the mid 60s through Wednesday as drier air prevails in the middle of the week.

Expect more sunshine on Thursday as highs rise into the 70s for the latter half of the week. Next chances of rain arrive Saturday night into Sunday. This moisture will cool the tri-state down the following week with more seasonable temperatures and lingering shower chances.

