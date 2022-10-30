Contests
NKY woman killed in South Korea’s Halloween crowd surge

A photo from Saturday, October 29, 2022, shows the Halloween party in Seoul's Itaewon area...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SEOUL, South Korea (WXIX) - A college student at the University of Kentucky was identified as one of the 154 people killed in Seoul after a Halloween party became tremendously overcrowded.

Anne Gieske, a junior nursing student, was among a mass of 100,000 people at one of Seoul’s more popular Halloween parties when the crowd began to surge, crushing people to death.

RELATED: “South Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge”

According to UK, Gieske was studying abroad in South Korea with two other students and one faculty member.

As details of what exactly happened are still unfolding, UK says they are offering their services to those who were affected by the tragedy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

