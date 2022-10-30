NKY woman killed in South Korea’s Halloween crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea (WXIX) - A college student at the University of Kentucky was identified as one of the 154 people killed in Seoul after a Halloween party became tremendously overcrowded.

Anne Gieske, a junior nursing student, was among a mass of 100,000 people at one of Seoul’s more popular Halloween parties when the crowd began to surge, crushing people to death.

According to UK, Gieske was studying abroad in South Korea with two other students and one faculty member.

As details of what exactly happened are still unfolding, UK says they are offering their services to those who were affected by the tragedy.

