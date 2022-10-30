Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Oldest map of the stars discovered under Christian manuscript

Archivists discovered the oldest known map of the stars under a Christian manuscript.
Archivists discovered the oldest known map of the stars under a Christian manuscript.(Museum of the Bible)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Researchers have discovered what is believed to be the oldest map of the stars.

Archivists uncovered the long-lost historical relic hidden underneath a Christian manuscript, according to the Museum of the Bible.

The museum said it identified the map as belonging to the ancient astronomer Hipparchus, who is considered to be the father of trigonometry.

The more than 2,000-year old map was discovered on a piece of re-used parchment using multispectral imaging.

More information about the map’s discovery can be found in “The Journal for the History of Astronomy.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” to film in Cincinnati
A crash involving at least one school bus on Interstate 75 North Friday evening.
3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75
A statuette from Clark Gable’s “It happened One Night."
NKY thrift store receives 1935 Academy Award statue from mystery donor
Michael Madaris, 16, was indicted on murder charges and may face life in prison if convicted.
16-year-old indicted on 20 charges, including murder
From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in...
3-year-old takes on miniature form as a university drum major

Latest News

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says the shootout started late Saturday in the parking...
Parking lot shootout in Florida leaves 1 dead, 8 wounded
Rebecca King is accused of causing the death of her 5-month-old daughter, according to the...
Judge sets $100K bond for woman accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter
Judge sets $100K bond for woman accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter
Judge sets $100K bond for woman accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter
Police arrest man,50, in connection with Delphi murders
Police arrest man,50, in connection with Delphi murders