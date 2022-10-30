Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Peace walk honors Lockland man who was shot and killed

Evvie Smith and the Lockland community gather at a Peace Walk after local man, Treshawn Smith,...
Evvie Smith and the Lockland community gather at a Peace Walk after local man, Treshawn Smith, was shot and killed.(WXIX)
By Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lockland neighborhood came together Saturday evening for a peace walk to honor a local man’s life after he was shot and killed last week.

The residents of Lockland say they are sick of seeing young men in their community die at the hands of gun violence after 20-year-old Treshawn Smith was killed on Oct. 22.

“These shootings and these homicides need to stop,” Treshawn’s mother Evvie Smith said.

RELATED: “Victim dies after shooting in Lockland, deputies say”

Evvie says she remembers her son Treshawn near Friendship Park in Lockland. This was the neighborhood she raised him in. But it is also where he died.

“No parent should have to bury their child” Evvie said. “No parent should have to cremate their child. No parent should have to put their child to rest. It’s not right and it’s not in the order it should go.”

Dozens of people came together to celebrate Treshawn’s life and to protest gun violence in the area with chanting and testimony.

“This is not just for my son, it’s for your son and your son and your son,” Evvie told the crowd. “If you see something, say something.”

RELATED: “Mother says son slain by ‘ruthless kids’ over rap song”

Treshawn’s mother says she hopes gatherings like this will encourage people to alert the authorities instead of finding justice in the streets, noting that even small bits of information could help solve a crime.

Treshawn’s case is still under investigation. For those who have information on the shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving at least one school bus on Interstate 75 North Friday evening.
3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75
A 17-year-old Cincinnati teenager is under arrest on a murder charge in the death of a newborn...
Cincinnati teen charged with murder in newborn’s death
Michael Madaris, 16, was indicted on murder charges and may face life in prison if convicted.
16-year-old indicted on 20 charges, including murder
Wrong-way driver charged in crash that killed Villa Hills woman
Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed beloved NKY teacher
5-month-old Lilly Johnson died on October 8. Her mother, Rebecca King, is accused of killing...
Mother accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter: Court docs

Latest News

The former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals is in town to watch Tennessee fight Kentucky.
Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP
Ex-soldier found guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, organized by the DEA, is happening across the...
Kentucky participates in ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’
3 school buses carrying high school football players crash on I-75
3 school buses carrying high school football players crash on I-75