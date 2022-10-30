Peace walk honors Lockland man who was shot and killed

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lockland neighborhood came together Saturday evening for a peace walk to honor a local man’s life after he was shot and killed last week.

The residents of Lockland say they are sick of seeing young men in their community die at the hands of gun violence after 20-year-old Treshawn Smith was killed on Oct. 22.

“These shootings and these homicides need to stop,” Treshawn’s mother Evvie Smith said.

RELATED: “Victim dies after shooting in Lockland, deputies say”

#HappeningNow A peace march in Lockland in remembrance of Treshawn Smith who was killed one week ago. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/mTkqBFcASt — Candice Hare (@CandiceHare_) October 29, 2022

Evvie says she remembers her son Treshawn near Friendship Park in Lockland. This was the neighborhood she raised him in. But it is also where he died.

“No parent should have to bury their child” Evvie said. “No parent should have to cremate their child. No parent should have to put their child to rest. It’s not right and it’s not in the order it should go.”

Dozens of people came together to celebrate Treshawn’s life and to protest gun violence in the area with chanting and testimony.

“This is not just for my son, it’s for your son and your son and your son,” Evvie told the crowd. “If you see something, say something.”

RELATED: “Mother says son slain by ‘ruthless kids’ over rap song”

"It's not just for my son. It's for your son, your son and your son. If you see something, say something."



Treshawn Smith's mother Evvie is asking for her community to remember her son by stopping gun violence. See the full story tonight on @FOX19 at 10pm. pic.twitter.com/nSlsLAdxuW — Candice Hare (@CandiceHare_) October 29, 2022

Treshawn’s mother says she hopes gatherings like this will encourage people to alert the authorities instead of finding justice in the streets, noting that even small bits of information could help solve a crime.

Treshawn’s case is still under investigation. For those who have information on the shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.