Rain arrives Sunday afternoon, could dampen trick-or-treaters Sunday night

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday starts off mostly cloudy to overcast skies, but dry for the morning hours. Rain will have to overcome dry air and won’t reach the surface until the afternoon hours in the FOX19 NOW viewing area, becoming more widespread in the evening. Afternoon highs will reach the low-to-mid 60s.

Rain will be likely overnight Sunday into Halloween Monday morning, making for a wet morning commute. Expect rain to taper in the afternoon to become only isolated in nature, so most trick-or-treat festivities should be okay on Halloween night, but have an umbrella near in case of an isolated shower. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Total rainfall amounts will vary between 0.10″ and 0.50″ with the rainfall being fairly light for most of the time, though pockets of moderate rain could be possible on Sunday night.

Can’t rule out a stray shower on Tuesday; otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday, though drier ahead of a warm up that will bring highs in the upper 60s and low 70s heading into the weekend.

