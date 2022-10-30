Strut your mut! Pugalicious dog costume contest at MadTree Brewing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - MadTree Brewing Company hosted the fifth-annual Bark-or-Treat costume contest Saturday afternoon with hundreds of dogs dressed up head to paw for Halloween weekend.

The Oakley taproom was full of pups in their best Halloween costumes with smiling owners enjoying the contest and different things to see at the brewery.

“We love events like this because we know there’s going to be a lot of vendors and such a variety of different people out here,” Animal Friends Humane Society Outreach Coordinator Sarah Lewandowski said. “Not only do we get to meet wonderful, potential adopters, but we also get to meet other animal lovers in this community.”

Families and dogs dressed up for the fifth-annual Bark-or-Treat event at MadTree Brewing Company on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Sarah Penny | WXIX)

FOX19′s Ethan Emery got to judge dogs of all sizes, including their families, for the best costume in various categories.

In addition to the costume contest, adults and kids enjoyed festive snacks, stuffed animal adoptions and spend money in different ways that will benefit the humane society.

“We’ve got some treats for both dogs and humans so everybody can stop and grab a snack,” Lewandowski said. “We also do stuffed animal adoptions [because] we know some kids are really sad that they can’t go home with a furry new best friend.”

Lewandowski adds that a lot of shelters are overcrowded right now, so the annual contest helps raise money for the humane society and get dogs adopted.

For those who are looking to adopt or foster a dog, Animal Friends Humane Society is offering 70% off on Sunday in honor of their 70th anniversary.

