Texas mother shoots burglar while hiding with children in home

EDINBURG, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas woman shot a man through her door after he broke into her house through the garage and tried to get into her bedroom.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded at around 9:15 p.m. Oct. 25 to reports of a burglary in the 5500 block of Nardo Street in rural Edinburg, Texas.

The homeowner told police she warned the suspect the police had been called and that she had a gun.

The man still tried to get into the bedroom after refusing to leave, she said.

The homeowner shot once through the door, causing the suspect to flee.

According to Hidalgo Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was found approximately 100 yards away in an open field with a gunshot wound to his left arm and taken to the hospital.

Carlos Garcia, 36, was arrested and charged with Burglary of Habitation with Intent.

Garcia is being held at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center with a bond set at $750,000.

“This is an active investigation. We encourage witnesses with any additional information regarding this case to come forward,” said the Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook.

