Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $825M jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in...
The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in its history.(CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $825 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is the 2nd largest in Powerball history and 5th largest in U.S. history. Its estimated cash value is about $410 million.

The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and 23.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving at least one school bus on Interstate 75 North Friday evening.
3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75
A 17-year-old Cincinnati teenager is under arrest on a murder charge in the death of a newborn...
Cincinnati teen charged with murder in newborn’s death
Michael Madaris, 16, was indicted on murder charges and may face life in prison if convicted.
16-year-old indicted on 20 charges, including murder
Wrong-way driver charged in crash that killed Villa Hills woman
Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed beloved NKY teacher
5-month-old Lilly Johnson died on October 8. Her mother, Rebecca King, is accused of killing...
Mother accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter: Court docs

Latest News

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez celebrates a double play to end the top of the...
Astros burst ahead, beat Phillies 5-2, tie World Series 1-1
Families and dogs dressed up for the fifth-annual Bark-or-Treat event at MadTree Brewing...
Strut your mut! Pugalicious dog costume contest at MadTree Brewing
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
wmc
Voting advocates help Frayser voters make informed decisions