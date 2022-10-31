Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Adult, child displaced in West Price Hill fire

A West Price Hill house fire displaced one adult and a child overnight, according to the...
A West Price Hill house fire displaced one adult and a child overnight, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A West Price Hill house fire displaced one adult and a child overnight, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

No one was hurt when flames broke out at 11:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Rosemont Avenue, fire officials said in a news release.

Fire crews responded to two 911 calls. The first caller reported smoke inside a home.

While en route, they received another 911 report that smoke and flames was visible in a first floor apartment, according to the release.

Firefighters found an active fire on the first floor when they arriveed. They contained the blaze to a wall and quickly brought it under control.

However, they said portions of the walls on all floors had to be opened up to ensure all potential hidden areas of fire were extinguished.

An adult and a child inside the home safely evacuated. The residence has working smoke detectors, fire officials say.

Damage was set at $37,500.

The cause remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Avondale Sunday morning.
Police identify 40-year-old victim in Avondale shooting
Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” to film in Cincinnati
A statuette from Clark Gable’s “It happened One Night."
NKY thrift store receives 1935 Academy Award statue from mystery donor
Anne Gieske, provided.
NKY family mourns the loss of their daughter killed in South Korea’s Halloween crowd surge
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

100 jack-o-lantern display honors Indiana family’s lost loved one
Anne Gieske, provided.
NKY family mourns the loss of their daughter killed in South Korea’s Halloween crowd surge
Middletown High School receives false violent threat, school officials say
Kentucky officer hit, killed by alleged drunk driver
WATCH | Kentucky officer hit, killed by alleged drunk driver