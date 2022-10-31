Adult, child displaced in West Price Hill fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A West Price Hill house fire displaced one adult and a child overnight, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

No one was hurt when flames broke out at 11:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Rosemont Avenue, fire officials said in a news release.

Fire crews responded to two 911 calls. The first caller reported smoke inside a home.

While en route, they received another 911 report that smoke and flames was visible in a first floor apartment, according to the release.

Firefighters found an active fire on the first floor when they arriveed. They contained the blaze to a wall and quickly brought it under control.

However, they said portions of the walls on all floors had to be opened up to ensure all potential hidden areas of fire were extinguished.

An adult and a child inside the home safely evacuated. The residence has working smoke detectors, fire officials say.

Damage was set at $37,500.

The cause remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.