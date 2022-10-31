Candlelight vigil held for London Police Officer killed while on-duty

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - An emotional night at the London-Laurel Farmer’s Market Monday, as the community gathered to remember fallen officer Logan Medlock.

The 26-year-old was killed early Sunday morning in a crash involving an alleged drunk driver.

Parts of the vigil were streamed on Facebook by the London Police Department, you can watch that below.

“You know, them standing in front of me, they can feel it. They can feel every prayer and every word and every hug,” said Kentucky State Police Officer Jason McCowan. “And this is just like one giant prayer and hug that’s going to them right now.”

The crowd gathered for a vigil that began around 8:30 Monday evening.

“I’ve had to do a lot of hard things over the last 36 hours, and this is one of them,” said Randy Medlock.

Logan’s father Randy Medlock is London’s Assistant Police Chief.

“Jesus forgave me, and It may not be soon, but I have to forgive the man that took my son from me,” said Medlock.

Medlock’s visitation will be Thursday evening starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Corinth Baptist Church in London. His funeral will be held at noon Friday at the church and will be live-streamed on the Bowling Funeral Home Facebook page. You can see his obit here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.