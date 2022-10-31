Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Candlelight vigil held for London Police Officer killed while on-duty

logan medlock vigil
logan medlock vigil(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - An emotional night at the London-Laurel Farmer’s Market Monday, as the community gathered to remember fallen officer Logan Medlock.

The 26-year-old was killed early Sunday morning in a crash involving an alleged drunk driver.

Parts of the vigil were streamed on Facebook by the London Police Department, you can watch that below.

“You know, them standing in front of me, they can feel it. They can feel every prayer and every word and every hug,” said Kentucky State Police Officer Jason McCowan. “And this is just like one giant prayer and hug that’s going to them right now.”

The crowd gathered for a vigil that began around 8:30 Monday evening.

“I’ve had to do a lot of hard things over the last 36 hours, and this is one of them,” said Randy Medlock.

Logan’s father Randy Medlock is London’s Assistant Police Chief.

“Jesus forgave me, and It may not be soon, but I have to forgive the man that took my son from me,” said Medlock.

Medlock’s visitation will be Thursday evening starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Corinth Baptist Church in London. His funeral will be held at noon Friday at the church and will be live-streamed on the Bowling Funeral Home Facebook page. You can see his obit here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a fire truck in Springfield...
Woman dead, 4 firefighters hurt in Springfield Township crash with fire truck
Kroger is paying $180,000 to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit that was filed after two...
Kroger to pay $180K in lawsuit over workers who objected to rainbow apron
State police arrested Richard Allen in connection with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana...
Suspect charged in connection with murder of Indiana teen girls
Larica Brown
Driver arrested after purposely running over woman’s feet: court docs
Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old nursing student at the University of Kentucky, was identified as one...
KY student killed in South Korea is niece of Ohio congressman

Latest News

At least one Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in both Ohio and Indiana, matching five...
Check your tickets: $1M Powerball ticket sold in Ohio, Indiana as jackpot climbs to $1.2B
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirms an investigator is responding to a fatal...
Fatal crash closes Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum
Lynchburg police are investigating claims that parents found metal in their children's...
Safety pin, metal found in Ohioans’ Halloween candy, police say
Longtime McDonald's general manager surprised by boss
‘A very precious gift: ‘ Longtime McDonald’s worker surprised with puppy
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) leaps over Cincinnati Bengals safety...
Bengals offense sputters without Chase in blowout loss to Browns