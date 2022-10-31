Contests
Caught on cam: Man breaks into Lebanon City Hall during Halloween festivities

By Ken Brown
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - People in Downtown Lebanon for a Trick-or-Treat event last weekend got a scare when a man started breaking into Lebanon City Hall.

Video footage of the incident shows the suspect was dressed up as well.

It happened Saturday evening.

Lebanon police ay the suspect is David Gordon.

Gordon allegedly broke through a pair of doors, knocked over a podium inside the building and proceeded to punch several holes in it.

The 911 caller said the man had a large stick.

Police say officers have encountered Gordon in the past. Warren County Jail records indicate he’s been booked six times in the last seven years.

Gordon’s arraignment has not been set.

