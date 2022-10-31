City leaders announce affordable housing project in West End targeting those with mental illness

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Mayor Aftab Pureval and other city leaders announced Monday that they will be working on a new affordable housing project in the West End targeting those who were homeless and with a history of mental illness.

Slater Hall, located at 898 West Court Street, is currently in a vacant parcel but is expected to have 62 efficiency units.

Each unit will have an operating/rental subsidy so that only tenants will pay up to 30% of their income in rent.

The new project is the first from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

“This project is the product of a strong vision from Tender Mercies, Over-The-Rhine Community Housing, Cincinnati Development Fund (CDF), and our city’s commitment to improving affordable housing access for all Cincinnatians,” Mayor Aftab said. “In the Trust Fund, we’ve established a sustainable revenue source to help build and maintain housing for those who need it most, and that work is delivering results. I couldn’t be prouder that the very first project will serve our most vulnerable residents, with all new units at or below 50% AMI.”

Slater hall will serve those who have little to no income, according to the Department of Community and Economic Development Director Markiea Carter.

“Slater Hall is a pivotal first project in our deployment of Affordable Housing Trust Fund dollars through our partnership with CDF,” Department of Community and Economic Development Director Markiea Carter said. “Gap financing is crucial for permanent support housing projects, such as Slater Hall, as the clients they serve often have little to no income, and not only do they have hurdles to housing, but they also often have hurdles to obtaining employment and just a stable quality of life. We are excited to see the activation of this vacant lot as we aim to meet our policy objectives to provide quality housing for all Cincinnatians, including those that need support beyond just housing.”

