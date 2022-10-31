Driver arrested after purposely running over woman’s feet: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver is under arrest after Cincinnati police say she purposely ran over a woman’s feet.

Larica Brown, 34, of Paddock Hills is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Police wrote in an affidavit it happened in the 900 block of Dana Avenue in North Avondale on Monday, April 24.

Brown and the victim were arguing in the street and then Brown drove off in a 2004 Honda Accord “running over victim’s feet,” the affidavit states. “Anonymous witness provided a video of the incident.”

Brown was booked into the Hamilton County jail early Sunday and held overnight without bond.

She is scheduled to make her first appearance in the case in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Monday.

