Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Florida boy, 6, missing for 2 months found in Canada

Jorge "Jojo" Morales, a 6-year-old boy from Miami, was found unharmed in Canada about two...
Jorge "Jojo" Morales, a 6-year-old boy from Miami, was found unharmed in Canada about two months after he was reported missing.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities say a missing 6-year-old Florida boy was found unharmed in Canada. His father and grandmother have been arrested in relation to the case.

An Amber Alert was issued after 6-year-old Jorge “JoJo” Morales went missing Aug. 27 from his Miami home. Police believed he was abducted by his father, 45-year-old Jorge Morales, and paternal grandmother, 68-year-old Lilliam Morales, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The boy’s father was reportedly in a custody battle with his mother.

The Miami Dade-Police Department and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced Sunday that Jorge was found in the Canadian province of New Brunswick. He was said to be in “good health and unharmed.”

The boy’s father and grandmother were both arrested by RCMP. They were wanted on felony charges of custodial interference, the U.S. Marshals said.

Investigators say Jorge was found thanks to a tipster, who spotted the boy and his father at Walmart, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Avondale Sunday morning.
Police identify 40-year-old victim in Avondale shooting
Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” to film in Cincinnati
A statuette from Clark Gable’s “It happened One Night."
NKY thrift store receives 1935 Academy Award statue from mystery donor
Anne Gieske, provided.
NKY family mourns the loss of their daughter killed in South Korea’s Halloween crowd surge
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

South Korea is reeling from the devastating crowd surge during Halloween festivities which left...
Witness recalls crowd ahead of South Korean surge: 'People just couldn't breathe'
This image from video shows the commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge...
Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 132 in India
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan
An Amber Alert issued for two toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina, has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after NC toddlers confirmed safe