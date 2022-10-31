Contests
Hamilton man incompetent to stand trial after abduction attempt caught on video: Court docs

The alleged abduction attempt was caught on camera.
Attempted kidnapping caught on camera
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man facing several charges including kidnapping and abduction has been found incompetent to stand trial, according to Butler County court records.

Deric McPherson, 33, was on trial following his alleged attempt to kidnap a 6-year-old girl from the front yard of her home on Aug. 24. The incident was caught on camera.

The girl’s parents were inside the home at the time. She was throwing trash in the garbage when McPherson allegedly stopped on the sidewalk and made the attempt.

The 6-year-old screamed and got away.

Police arrested McPherson later the same day on charges of abduction and gross sexual imposition, court documents said at the time. On top of those charges, he was also indicted on an unlawful restraint charge, according to court records.

McPherson’s attorney filed for a motion to have his client evaluated for competency, court documents say.

On Monday, the court determined the 33-year-old was incompetent to stand trial, court documents read.

The judge overseeing his case ordered him to undergo treatment that cannot last longer than one year, the documents claim.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

