Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

How to keep yourself safe from hidden cameras

If you’ve ever felt like you’re being watched, you could be. This isn’t a Halloween story, it’s real life for some in Middletown.
By David Ochoa
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’ve ever felt like you’re being watched, you could be. This isn’t a Halloween story, it’s real life for some in Middletown.

As cameras get smaller and resolutions get higher, they can be put in just about anything.

This week the cleaning staff at CycleBar in Middletown found one with nude images.

A man was cited on Friday for placing a hidden camera inside a feminine hygiene container. Police say it recorded video of genitalia and breasts.

The man put the hidden camera in the same restroom three separate times.

WAVE news security expert D’Shawn Johnson says it happens more than you think.

“The camera clarity with 4k, 1080 HD, has gotten a lot better so you can take a really, really small item and put a camera in it and it can be very effective and get a great picture with it,” Johnson said.

Annie Locke, the owner of “CycleBar Fitness Center” on Shelbyville road told us this was a terrible invasion of her client’s privacy.

Locke said she works very hard to secure the safety of her clients by always checking the bathrooms and studio.

That’s how she found the camera.

With a simple search online, It’s easy to find devices like a pen camera. But it’s not only pens, cameras can be inside anything.

“It used to be things that are out of place, but now it’s at a point now, they can make camera devices look like something that actually belongs in that area that you’re in,” Johnson said.

Locke said she has a security system that allows her to see most areas of the studio...except for the bathrooms and showers.

In a bathroom, the toilet paper dispenser or even hinges that open or unlock the door could be a spot for cameras.

So what are safety steps that can prevent you from being secretly recorded?

“Take a look. Look, shake, look behind things before you go. Take a visual note of what’s around you, whether you’re in a bathroom stall, bathroom, hotel room, AirBnb, or any location that you’re in,” Johnson said.

Some smartphones can help you find a hidden camera.

All you have to do is point your phone’s camera around the room and look for any bright red dots that appear on the screen.

Those dots reveal the presence of infrared, which most cameras give off to enhance pictures in the dark.

Johnson says if you don’t feel comfortable, leave.

But If you have to stay, cover up whatever you’re unsure about with a towel or piece of clothing.

If you do find something suspicious, act.

“First of all, call local law enforcement and let them know and turn over that evidence to them, let them know. Second of all you should take out your phone and take pictures of the area you’re in. Notify the management of the facility and let them know also that you found a recording device in their facility,” Johnson said.

Johnson says only hand over evidence to police and not management of the place you’re in.

Locke told me she’s everything she can to make sure this doesn’t happen in another fitness facility by bringing awareness to it.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Avondale Sunday morning.
Police identify 40-year-old victim in Avondale shooting
Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” to film in Cincinnati
A statuette from Clark Gable’s “It happened One Night."
NKY thrift store receives 1935 Academy Award statue from mystery donor
Anne Gieske, provided.
NKY family mourns the loss of their daughter killed in South Korea’s Halloween crowd surge
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

Jacob Bumpass
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Monday
Abby Williams and Libby German
Major announcement expected in double murder of Indiana teen girls
First Alert Video
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
George Wagner IV, 30, stands with his attorneys, John P. Parker, left, and Richard M. Nash in...
Pike County massacre trial: What to expect this week
A West Price Hill house fire displaced one adult and a child overnight, according to the...
Adult, child displaced in West Price Hill fire