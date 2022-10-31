Major announcement expected in double murder of Indiana teen girls

DELPHI, Ind. (WXIX and CNN) — State police are expected to make a major announcement Monday in the double murder of two Indiana teen girls more than five years ago.

CNN affiliate WXIN reports its sources say authorities have arrested a 50-year-old man for the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams.

I’m live in Delphi, Indiana where police have made an arrest in the killings of two teenage girls, Libby German and Abby Williams. A press conference will be held here at 10 a.m. for a big announcement regarding this ongoing investigation. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/P9uAS45HH1 — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) October 31, 2022

The teens disappeared on the Monon High Bridge in Carroll County on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were recovered the next day.

Their case gained national attention due to a publicized photo from Libby German’s phone showing an unknown man and an audio clip of a man’s voice.

The suspect was reportedly booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday and then moved to a state facility for his safety.

Libby Germain’s sister said in a tweet Friday: “Thankful for everyone who has given me space and allowed me to process quietly for a couple of days.”

“I see your messages, replies, posts, etc. They haven’t gone unnoticed. I appreciate all of you. I will respond tomorrow,” she tweeted, ending with a heart emoji.

