Major announcement expected in double murder of Indiana teen girls

Abby Williams and Libby German
Abby Williams and Libby German(WTHR)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DELPHI, Ind. (WXIX and CNN) — State police are expected to make a major announcement Monday in the double murder of two Indiana teen girls more than five years ago.

CNN affiliate WXIN reports its sources say authorities have arrested a 50-year-old man for the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams.

We will carry the news conference live on air at 10 a.m. and also stream it on our Facebook page.

The teens disappeared on the Monon High Bridge in Carroll County on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were recovered the next day.

Their case gained national attention due to a publicized photo from Libby German’s phone showing an unknown man and an audio clip of a man’s voice.

The suspect was reportedly booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday and then moved to a state facility for his safety.

Libby Germain’s sister said in a tweet Friday: “Thankful for everyone who has given me space and allowed me to process quietly for a couple of days.”

“I see your messages, replies, posts, etc. They haven’t gone unnoticed. I appreciate all of you. I will respond tomorrow,” she tweeted, ending with a heart emoji.

Investigation into deaths of teenage Indiana girls reaches five-year mark

