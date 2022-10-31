Man dies after shooting in Northside, coroner says
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is dead after a shooting occurred in Northside Monday morning, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Officers say the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Kirby Avenue.
The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, officers said.
Police did not say if they have a suspect.
The coroner’s office has not identified the victim.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
Officers are still investigating.
