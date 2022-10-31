Man dies after shooting in Northside, coroner says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is dead after a shooting occurred in Northside Monday morning, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Officers say the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Kirby Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, officers said.

Police did not say if they have a suspect.

The coroner’s office has not identified the victim.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Officers are still investigating.

