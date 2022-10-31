Man indicted in connection with 2020 chase near Kings Island

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man was indicted Monday in connection with a police chase and crash that occurred near Kings Island in 2020.

Joshua Brackenridge is facing charges of inducing panic, obstructing official business, criminal trespassing, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mason police say that on July 20, 2020, deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a stolen vehicle from Green Township traveling northbound on I-71 near the Western Row Road overpass.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed, and the Brackenridge ran into an unpopulated area of Kings Island, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Police then found and arrested Brackenridge.

Green Township police said that Brackenridge stole his grandmother’s car after she gave him a ride.

Police say Brackenridge hit her and stole her vehicle.

A spokesperson for Kings Island says some people couldn’t get into the park right away, but normal operations resumed a short time later.

