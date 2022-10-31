Contests
Middletown High School receives false violent threat, school officials say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown High School received a false violent threat Sunday evening, which provoked a heavy police presence at the school, according to Middletown district officials.

The fake threat is believed to be a case of “swatting,” Middletown Police Officers said.

“Swatting is a false threat reporting of a serious incident to elicit a significant response from police and other emergency services,” the school district said. “[We take] all threats seriously, and district officials immediately started making inquiries about this swatting post.”

Middletown City Schools added that another Butler County high school received a similar threat through a social media post.

After speaking with Middletown Police Chief David Birk, Middletown High School says they plan to have school on Monday with an increased police presence.

