Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says

Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.(Hidalgo County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A mother hiding with her children in a bedroom shot a man accused of breaking into her home Tuesday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told responding deputies the man had broken into the house through the garage and was trying to get into the bedroom where she and her children had locked themselves.

Authorities said the homeowner warned the man she had a gun and called the police, but he kept trying to get into the bedroom.

According to deputies, the woman shot once through the door and hit the man in the arm.

The sheriff’s office said the man, identified as 36-year-old Carlos Garcia, ran from the home and was found about 100 yards away in an open field.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment before being charged with burglary of habitation with intent.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Avondale Sunday morning.
Police identify 40-year-old victim in Avondale shooting
Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” to film in Cincinnati
Anne Gieske, provided.
NKY family mourns the loss of their daughter killed in South Korea’s Halloween crowd surge
A statuette from Clark Gable’s “It happened One Night."
NKY thrift store receives 1935 Academy Award statue from mystery donor
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

Abby Williams and Libby German
WATCH: Major announcement expected in double murder of Indiana teen girls
An arrest has reportedly been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.
LIVE: Indiana police to discuss developments in 2017 unsolved killing of 2 teenage girls
George Wagner IV, 30, stands with his attorneys, John P. Parker, left, and Richard M. Nash in...
WATCH: Shoeprint expert testifies as Pike County massacre trial begins eighth week
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms
Asian Americans are among those challenging the consideration of race in college admissions.
Supreme Court to hear affirmative action challenge