Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance

Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple people are hurt after a crash in southern Kentucky involving an ambulance.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on East Highway 90 in Wayne County, near Cumberland Green.

The Monticello Fire Department says three cars were involved. One of the vehicles hit a cow in the road and caused the ambulance to hit another car head-on.

Crews rushed multiple people to the hospital. At least one of them was from the ambulance.

We don’t know how serious their injuries are.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Avondale Sunday morning.
Police identify 40-year-old victim in Avondale shooting
Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” to film in Cincinnati
Anne Gieske, provided.
NKY family mourns the loss of their daughter killed in South Korea’s Halloween crowd surge
A statuette from Clark Gable’s “It happened One Night."
NKY thrift store receives 1935 Academy Award statue from mystery donor
According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder

Latest News

Kroger is paying $180,000 to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit that was filed after two...
Kroger to pay $180K in lawsuit over workers who objected to rainbow apron
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a fire truck in Springfield...
Person hospitalized after crash involving fire truck occurs in Springfield Township
One person involved in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 24 in Colerain has died, police say.
Person dies from injuries in Colerain crash
Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old nursing student at the University of Kentucky, was identified as one...
KY student killed in South Korea is niece of Rep. Brad Wenstrup
George Wagner IV, 30, stands with his attorneys, John P. Parker, left, and Richard M. Nash in...
WATCH: Shoeprint expert testifies as Pike County massacre trial begins eighth week