NKY family mourns the loss of their daughter killed in South Korea’s Halloween crowd surge

By Natalya Daoud and Mary LeBus
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SEOUL, South Korea (WXIX) - A college student at the University of Kentucky was identified as one of the 154 people killed in Seoul after a Halloween party became tremendously overcrowded.

Anne Gieske, 20, of Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky and a Beechwood High School alumna, attended one of Seoul’s most popular Halloween parties with over 100,000 people.

According to reports, the crowd began to surge, crushing people to death, causing many going into cardiac arrest.

RELATED: “South Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge”

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken over the loss of Anne Marie. She was a bright light loved by all. We ask for your prayers but also the respect of our privacy. Anne’s final gift to us was dying in the state of sanctifying grace. We know we will one day be reunited with her in God’s Kingdom,” Dan and Madonna Gieske told the City of Fort Mitchell.

On Oct. 28, the college student had celebrated her 20th birthday in Seoul, one day before the tragic Halloween party.

According to UK, Gieske was studying abroad in South Korea with two other students and one faculty member.

As details of what exactly happened are still unfolding, UK says they are offering their services to those who were affected by the tragedy.

