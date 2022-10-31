NKY school briefly locks down after receiving airdropped threat

COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) -Holmes High School was on a 25-minute lockdown Monday morning after receiving a false threat, according to Debra Vance with Covington Independent Schools.

Vance says that the threat was airdropped to the school which caused the lockdown. When police arrived, they did not discover anything suspicious.

It is unclear who sent the threat at this time.

The threat is going around schools nationwide, Vance added.

On Sunday, a similar situation happened at Middletown High School.

According to Middletown police, the fake threat is believed to be called “swatting.”

“Swatting is a false threat reporting of a serious incident to elicit a significant response from police and other emergency services,” Middletown School district said Sunday night. “[We take] all threats seriously, and district officials immediately started making inquiries about this swatting post.”

Middletown Police Chief David Birk stated that classes resumed Monday.

Classes at Holmes High School also continued Monday.

