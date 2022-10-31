Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

NKY school briefly locks down after receiving airdropped threat

Holmes High School was on a brief lockdown Monday morning after receiving a false threat.
Holmes High School was on a brief lockdown Monday morning after receiving a false threat.(Pixabay)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) -Holmes High School was on a 25-minute lockdown Monday morning after receiving a false threat, according to Debra Vance with Covington Independent Schools.

Vance says that the threat was airdropped to the school which caused the lockdown. When police arrived, they did not discover anything suspicious.

It is unclear who sent the threat at this time.

The threat is going around schools nationwide, Vance added.

On Sunday, a similar situation happened at Middletown High School.

According to Middletown police, the fake threat is believed to be called “swatting.”

“Swatting is a false threat reporting of a serious incident to elicit a significant response from police and other emergency services,” Middletown School district said Sunday night. “[We take] all threats seriously, and district officials immediately started making inquiries about this swatting post.”

Middletown Police Chief David Birk stated that classes resumed Monday.

Classes at Holmes High School also continued Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Avondale Sunday morning.
Police identify 40-year-old victim in Avondale shooting
Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” to film in Cincinnati
Anne Gieske, provided.
NKY family mourns the loss of their daughter killed in South Korea’s Halloween crowd surge
A statuette from Clark Gable’s “It happened One Night."
NKY thrift store receives 1935 Academy Award statue from mystery donor
According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder

Latest News

City leaders announced that there will be a new affordable housing project in the West End.
City leaders announce affordable housing project in West End targeting those with mental illness
The Warren County Sheriff's Office say he was indicted Monday on multiple charges stemming from...
Man indicted in connection with 2020 chase near Kings Island
Parents of a six-year-old say she was in the front yard in Hamilton when a man tried to kidnap...
Hamilton man incompetent to stand trial after abduction attempt caught on video: Court docs
One person involved in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 24 in Colerain has died, police say.
Coroner identifies person killed in Colerain crash