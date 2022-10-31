KY student killed in South Korea is niece of Rep. Brad Wenstrup

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup is mourning the loss of his niece, a University of Kentucky student who died in South Korea’s Halloween crowd surge over the weekend.

“Monica and I, and our entire family, are grieving the loss of our niece Anne Marie Gieske. She was a gift from God to our family. We loved her so much,” Rep. Wenstrup said.

Wenstrup released the statement below:

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken over the loss of Anne Marie. She was a bright light loved by all. We ask for your prayers but also the respect of our privacy. Anne’s final gift to us was dying in the state of sanctifying grace. We know we will one day be reunited with her in God’s kingdom.”

Gieske, 20, of Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky, and a Beechwood High School alumna, attended one of Seoul’s most popular Halloween parties with over 100,000 people.

According to reports, the crowd began to surge, crushing people to death and causing many to go into cardiac arrest.

Gieske died the day after her birthday.

According to UK, Gieske was studying abroad in South Korea with two other students and one faculty member.

As details of what exactly happened are still unfolding, UK says they are offering their services to those who were affected by the tragedy.

