Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

KY student killed in South Korea is niece of Rep. Brad Wenstrup

Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old nursing student at the University of Kentucky, was identified as one...
Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old nursing student at the University of Kentucky, was identified as one of more than 150 people killed when a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in Seoul, South Korea.(Source: Beechwood Independent Schools via CNN)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup is mourning the loss of his niece, a University of Kentucky student who died in South Korea’s Halloween crowd surge over the weekend.

“Monica and I, and our entire family, are grieving the loss of our niece Anne Marie Gieske. She was a gift from God to our family. We loved her so much,” Rep. Wenstrup said.

Wenstrup released the statement below:

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken over the loss of Anne Marie. She was a bright light loved by all. We ask for your prayers but also the respect of our privacy. Anne’s final gift to us was dying in the state of sanctifying grace. We know we will one day be reunited with her in God’s kingdom.”

Gieske, 20, of Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky, and a Beechwood High School alumna, attended one of Seoul’s most popular Halloween parties with over 100,000 people.

According to reports, the crowd began to surge, crushing people to death and causing many to go into cardiac arrest.

Gieske died the day after her birthday.

According to UK, Gieske was studying abroad in South Korea with two other students and one faculty member.

As details of what exactly happened are still unfolding, UK says they are offering their services to those who were affected by the tragedy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Avondale Sunday morning.
Police identify 40-year-old victim in Avondale shooting
Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” to film in Cincinnati
Anne Gieske, provided.
NKY family mourns the loss of their daughter killed in South Korea’s Halloween crowd surge
A statuette from Clark Gable’s “It happened One Night."
NKY thrift store receives 1935 Academy Award statue from mystery donor
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

George Wagner IV, 30, stands with his attorneys, John P. Parker, left, and Richard M. Nash in...
WATCH: Shoeprint expert testifies as Pike County massacre trial begins eighth week
State police arrested Richard Allen in connection with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana...
Suspect charged in connection with murder of Indiana teen girls
State Police announce suspect charged in connection with murder of Indiana teen girls
State Police announce suspect charged in connection with murder of Indiana teen girls
RECORDING: Pike County massacre
RECORDING: Pike County massacre