Person dies from injuries in Colerain crash

COLERAIN, Ohio (WXIX) - One person involved in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 24 in Colerain has died.

Colerain police say officers and the fire department responded to Colerain Avenue and Banning Road shortly before 7 a.m.

Two people were trapped in their vehicles.

Police say one of the victims succumbed to their injuries on Oct. 30.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

