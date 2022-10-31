Person hospitalized after crash involving fire truck occurs in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -One person is hospitalized after a crash involving a fire truck occurred in Springfield Township Monday.

According to police, the crash occurred at West North Bend Road at Greenfield Drive around 11:50 a.m.

It is unclear if the person what vehicle the person hospitalized was in during the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police say the road will be closed until further notice.

