Pike County massacre trial: What to expect this week

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV’s murder trial in the Pike County massacre begins its eighth week Monday.

Pike County massacre: Complete trial coverage

FOX19 NOW is live streaming the trial on our app and Facebook page.

Reporters Mike Schell and Chancelor Winn are both in the courtroom each day in Pike County listening to all testimony. You can watch their live reports starting at 4 p.m. on FOX19 NOW

Prosecutors are expected to call a gun expert with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to the stand. Matt White will explain how he reassembled the murder weapons after George Wagner’s brother confessed and led agents to them.

The state also will play recordings from 2018 wiretaps on the Wagners. These will corroborate the prosecution’s claim that George Wagner IV actively conspired with his family in the 2016 execution-style killings of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families.

George Wagner’s mother, Angela Wagner, will testify against her son at some point this week. She could take the stand as soon as Monday.

Last week, George Wagner’s brother, Jake Wagner, testified against him for four days.

George Wagner IV is the first member of his family to go on trial in Ohio’s biggest and most expensive murder investigation to date.

He and his father, Billy Wagner, 51, have both pleaded not guilty and are fighting the charges.

Jake Wagner, 28, and his mother, 52, pleaded guilty to their roles last year.

As part of their pleas, they agreed to testify against George Wagner, 31.

In exchange, prosecutors have dropped the possibility of the death penalty.

Prosecutors requested their testimonies take place off camera and the judge has been allowing all witnesses to opt out of being recorded if they choose.

Jake Wagner’s testimony was not recorded by the court. Angela Wagner’s testimony is expected to occur off camera as well.

In exchange, prosecutors have dropped the possibility of the death penalty.

Last week, Jake Wagner calmly explained in graphic detail how he and his family planned and carried out the shooting deaths of the mother of his child, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, and seven of her relatives on April 21-22, 2016.

Custody and control over the couple’s child, Sophia, is the motive behind the slayings, prosecutors have said.

Jake Wagner also admitted on the stand he was “jealous” after Hanna May Rhoden broke up with him and began to see other men, including one she had a second daughter with just before Jake Wagner says he shot her in the head as she lay in bed breastfeeding.

In all, Jake Wagner says he killed four other victims besides Hanna May Rhoden: Her mother, Dana Rhoden, 37; her brothers, Chris Rhoden Jr., 16, and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, and Frankie Rhoden’s fiance, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20; and shot a sixth victim, Hanna May Rhoden’s father, Christopher Rhoden Sr.

Jake Wagner implicated his father, Billy Wagner, in the killings of Chris Rhoden Sr., Rhodens’s cousin, Gary Rhoden, and Rhoden’s older brother, Kenneth Rhoden.

Jake Wagner told the jury his older brother George Wagner IV didn’t shoot a single person or even fire his gun once. And, according to the confession and testimony of Jake Wagner and confession his mother, Angela Wagner, she didn’t fire a firearm either or even accompany the three Wagner men when they went to the victims’ trailers and killed them.

Jake Wagner also said on the stand that he had to talk his mom and brother into it - and ultimately his father.

He said Billy Wagner pulled the vehicle over on the way to the victims’ trailers and asked his son if he was really sure he wanted to do it. Jake Wagner said he did, so they went ahead with the slayings.

But, Jake Wagner did extensively testify that his brother actively participated in planning and covering up slayings.

His brother also was with him and his father the night of the killings and did nothing to stop them.

The judge has refused to dismiss eight counts of aggravated murder against George Wagner IV even though the state also confirms he didn’t fire a shot.

Prosecutors say he can and should be convicted of the aggravated murder charges because he conspired with his family to kill the victims and actively participated in the planning and cover-up.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.