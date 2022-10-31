SUV hits 4-year-old boy, flees scene in Avondale
Police are searching for a white Ford SUV possibly with a missing front fender.
Oct. 31, 2022
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young boy was hit by a car that fled the scene in Avondale Monday afternoon.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue, according to Cincinnati police.
The 4-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when a white Ford SUV rear-ended a black Chrysler. The crash forced the Ford SUV into the boy.
EMS transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
His injuries are described as non-life-threatening.
Police are looking for the white Ford SUV, which could me missing its front fender.
