SUV hits 4-year-old boy, flees scene in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young boy was hit by a car that fled the scene in Avondale Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue, according to Cincinnati police.

The 4-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when a white Ford SUV rear-ended a black Chrysler. The crash forced the Ford SUV into the boy.

EMS transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

His injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

Police are looking for the white Ford SUV, which could me missing its front fender.

