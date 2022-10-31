Contests
WATCH: Bengals, Browns players arrive in Halloween style

Myles Garrett might have stolen the show, but we love Joe’s drip too.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Star players for the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns got to FirstEnergy Stadium Monday night in the Halloween spirit!

And then there’s this...

