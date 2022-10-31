Woman dies after shooting in Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman died after shots were fired at her car in Avondale Monday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they responded to the area of Reading Road and Lincoln Street around 2:30 p.m.

The woman was shot and her car hit another vehicle before coming to a stop.

Police say a good Samaritan helped her out of her car and medics performed CPR.

The woman later died at the hospital.

Police believe the shooter was in another vehicle.

Officers have not released the name of the victim.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.