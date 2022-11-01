Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

$1M Powerball tickets sold in Ohio, Indiana as jackpot climbs to $1.2B

At least one Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in both Ohio and Indiana, matching five...
At least one Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in both Ohio and Indiana, matching five numbers in Monday’s drawing, lottery officials said early Tuesday.(Taylor Hankins)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Check your tickets!

At least one Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in both Ohio and Indiana, matching five numbers in Monday’s drawing, lottery officials said early Tuesday.

The winning numbers are 13-19-36-39-59 Powerball 13 Power Play 3x.

Other $1 million winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Michigan, New York and Texas.

Tickets worth $2 million were sold in Florida, New York state and Oklahoma.

Nobody won the $1 billion jackpot so now it climbs to an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing Wednesday night.

The cash value is $596.7 million.

Wednesday’s jackpot has grown to be Powerball’s largest prize in more than six years.

Despite there being no jackpot winner in last Monday’s drawing, more than 5.4 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $59.5 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania.

Since then, there have been 38 Powerball drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot set in 2016.

The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a fire truck in Springfield...
Woman dead, 4 firefighters hurt in Springfield Township crash with fire truck
Kroger is paying $180,000 to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit that was filed after two...
Kroger to pay $180K in lawsuit over workers who objected to rainbow apron
State police arrested Richard Allen in connection with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana...
Suspect charged in connection with murder of Indiana teen girls
Larica Brown
Driver arrested after purposely running over woman’s feet: court docs
Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old nursing student at the University of Kentucky, was identified as one...
KY student killed in South Korea is niece of Ohio congressman

Latest News

First Alert Video Forecast For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirms an investigator is responding to a fatal...
Fatal crash closes Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum
Lynchburg police are investigating claims that parents found metal in their children's...
Safety pin, metal found in Ohioans’ Halloween candy, police say
Longtime McDonald's general manager surprised by boss
‘A very precious gift: ‘ Longtime McDonald’s worker surprised with puppy