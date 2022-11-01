$1M Powerball tickets sold in Ohio, Indiana as jackpot climbs to $1.2B

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Check your tickets!

At least one Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in both Ohio and Indiana, matching five numbers in Monday’s drawing, lottery officials said early Tuesday.

The winning numbers are 13-19-36-39-59 Powerball 13 Power Play 3x.

Other $1 million winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Michigan, New York and Texas.

Tickets worth $2 million were sold in Florida, New York state and Oklahoma.

Nobody won the $1 billion jackpot so now it climbs to an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing Wednesday night.

The cash value is $596.7 million.

Wednesday’s jackpot has grown to be Powerball’s largest prize in more than six years.

Despite there being no jackpot winner in last Monday’s drawing, more than 5.4 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $59.5 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania.

Since then, there have been 38 Powerball drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot set in 2016.

The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

