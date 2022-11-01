Angela Wagner to jury: All 4 of us played role in Pike County massacre

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - All four members of the Wagner family: Billy, his wife Angela and their sons, George and Jake - played a role in the 2016 Pike County massacre, Angela Wagner told the jury Tuesday at her firstborn’s murder trial.

Angela Wagner just began to testify against her son, George Wagner IV, in Pike County masssacre trial

'The state would call Angela Wagner to the stand,' Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa said

No audio or video recording, per request of prosecution and Wagner

George Wagner IV’s younger brother, Jake Wagner, already testified against him four days last week.

On Tuesday, their mother took the stand - with her ankle shackles clinking at times - and confirmed her son helped to plan and cover up the execution-style killings of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families on April 21-22, 2016.

“Are you guilty of the murders that occurred on Union Hill Road and Left Fork Road?” Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa asked Angela Wagner.

“Yes,” she responded.’

“Help plan that?”

“Yes.”

“Help prepare for it?”

“Yes.”

“Helped afterward to cover it up?”

“Yes.”

Angela Wagner said they did it to protect Sophia, Jake Wagner’s daughter with one of the victims, Hanna May Rhoden, 19.

She also implicated her sons and husband in other crimes she says the family committed like thefts and arson. These are many of the same crimes Jake Wagner told the jury about last week.

Angela Wagner did not look at her son as she took the stand or during her testimony.

George Wagner periodically glanced at his mother but, as when his brother testified, his expression did not change.

Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner pleaded guilty last year to participating in the slayings. Their testimonies are part of the plea deals.

Like her youngest son, Jake Wagner, Angela Wagner’s testimony occurred off camera at her request and the prosecutors.

FOX19 NOW Reporters Mike Schell and Chancelor Winn were both in the courtroom listening to her testimony.

Earlier Tuesday, Matt White, a gun expert with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, returned to the stand to pick up testimony he began Monday.

He showed the jury and talked about parts of the broken murder weapons once Jake Wagner led investigators to their hiding spot.

Jake Wagner testified the guns were hidden in cement-filled buckets used to anchor a goose house in a lake Flying W Farms.

That’s one of many properties linked to the Wagner family that BCI agents searched as they worked to solve the state’s largest and most expensive murder case to date.

On Tuesday, White pointed to photos of the SKS rifle that Jake Wagner says his brother took to the killings but didn’t fire.

White pieced the weapons back together. He told the jury he was unable to fire the SKS once he did his best at reassembling it.

White is back explaining evidence photos submitted as state's evidence. The pics show the guns, parts and ammunition found in the buckets

This is the SKS rifle George Wagner IV took to the crime scenes but did not fire once, according to his brother testimony last week@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/vCqpx1sLZh — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) November 1, 2022

White shows photo of SKS rifle and tells jury it's damaged, barrel of the rifle was cut off from multiple sides, he says@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/UsQ7KyoxmY — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) November 1, 2022

George Wagner IV, 31, is the first member of his family to go on trial.

He and his father, Billy Wagner, 51, have both pleaded not guilty and are fighting all 22 charges including eight counts of aggravated murder.

Last week, Jake Wagner calmly explained in graphic detail how he and his family planned and carried out the shooting deaths of the mother of his child, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, and seven of her relatives.

Custody and control over the couple’s child, Sophia, is the motive behind the slayings, prosecutors have said.

Jake Wagner admitted on the stand he was “jealous” after Hanna May Rhoden broke up with him and began to see other men.

She gave birth to a second daughter with one of them just before Jake Wagner says he shot her in the head as she lay in bed breastfeeding.

In all, Jake Wagner says he killed four other victims besides Hanna May Rhoden: Her mother, Dana Rhoden, 37; her brothers, Chris Rhoden Jr., 16, and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, and Frankie Rhoden’s fiance, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20; and shot a sixth victim, Hanna May Rhoden’s father, Christopher Rhoden Sr.

Jake Wagner implicated his father, Billy Wagner, in the killings of Chris Rhoden Sr., Rhodens’s cousin, Gary Rhoden, and Rhoden’s older brother, Kenneth Rhoden.

Jake Wagner told the jury his older brother didn’t shoot a single person or even fire his gun once.

But he said his brother actively participated in planning and covering up slayings.

George Wagner IV also was with him and his father the night of the killings and did nothing to stop them, according to his testimony.

The judge has refused to dismiss eight counts of aggravated murder against George Wagner IV even though the state also confirms he didn’t fire a shot.

Prosecutors say he can and should be convicted of the aggravated murder charges because he conspired with his family to kill the victims and actively participated in the planning and cover-up.

