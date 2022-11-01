Angela Wagner testifies against son at Pike County massacre trial

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV’s mother, Angela Wagner, is testifying right now against her own son at his murder trial in the Pike County massacre.

Angela Wagner just began to testify against her son, George Wagner IV, in Pike County masssacre trial

'The state would call Angela Wagner to the stand,' Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa said

No audio or video recording, per request of prosecution and Wagner@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/EieqAIQj1a — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) November 1, 2022

George Wagner’s brother already testified against him most of last week.

Now his mother is expected to tell the jury about his involvement in the planning and covering up of the execution-style killings of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families in 2016.

Jake Wagner testified off camera last week and Angela Wagner is, too, at her request and prosecutors.

Both mother and son pleaded guilty to their roles in the slayings last year. Their testimonies are part of their plea deals.

Earlier Tuesday, Matt White, a gun expert with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, returned to keep telling the jury about piecing parts of the broken murder weapons back together once Jake Wagner led investigators to their hiding spot.

Jake Wagner testified the guns were hidden in cement-filled buckets used to anchor a goose house in a lake Flying W Farms.

That’s one of many properties linked to the Wagner family that BCI agents searched as they worked to solve the state’s largest and most expensive murder case to date.

On Tuesday, White showed jurors photos of the SKS rifle that Jake Wagner says his brother took to the killings but didn’t fire.

White pieced the weapons back together. He told the jury he was unable to fire the SKS once he did his best at reassembling it.

White is back explaining evidence photos submitted as state's evidence. The pics show the guns, parts and ammunition found in the buckets

This is the SKS rifle George Wagner IV took to the crime scenes but did not fire once, according to his brother testimony last week@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/vCqpx1sLZh — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) November 1, 2022

White shows photo of SKS rifle and tells jury it's damaged, barrel of the rifle was cut off from multiple sides, he says@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/UsQ7KyoxmY — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) November 1, 2022

George Wagner IV, 31, is the first member of his family to go on trial.

He and his father, Billy Wagner, 51, have both pleaded not guilty and are fighting all 22 charges including eight counts of aggravated murder.

Last week, Jake Wagner calmly explained in graphic detail how he and his family planned and carried out the shooting deaths of the mother of his child, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, and seven of her relatives.

Custody and control over the couple’s child, Sophia, is the motive behind the slayings, prosecutors have said.

Jake Wagner admitted on the stand he was “jealous” after Hanna May Rhoden broke up with him and began to see other men.

She gave birth to a second daughter with one of them just before Jake Wagner says he shot her in the head as she lay in bed breastfeeding.

In all, Jake Wagner says he killed four other victims besides Hanna May Rhoden: Her mother, Dana Rhoden, 37; her brothers, Chris Rhoden Jr., 16, and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, and Frankie Rhoden’s fiance, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20; and shot a sixth victim, Hanna May Rhoden’s father, Christopher Rhoden Sr.

Jake Wagner implicated his father, Billy Wagner, in the killings of Chris Rhoden Sr., Rhodens’s cousin, Gary Rhoden, and Rhoden’s older brother, Kenneth Rhoden.

Jake Wagner told the jury his older brother didn’t shoot a single person or even fire his gun once.

But he said his brother actively participated in planning and covering up slayings.

George Wagner IV also was with him and his father the night of the killings and did nothing to stop them, according to his testimony.

The judge has refused to dismiss eight counts of aggravated murder against George Wagner IV even though the state also confirms he didn’t fire a shot.

Prosecutors say he can and should be convicted of the aggravated murder charges because he conspired with his family to kill the victims and actively participated in the planning and cover-up.

