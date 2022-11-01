Live Blog: Bengals battle Browns on Monday Night Football

9:39 1st Quarter - The Bengals first offensive drive ended in a Joe Burrow interception on a pass tipped by Cleveland’s Myles Garrett.

Just the second interception from Burrow since the he threw three against the Steelers in the season’s first game.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are in Cleveland taking on the Browns on Monday Night Football.

The Bengals are favored by 3 over a Browns squad that has lost four straight and is allowing nearly 27 points per game, fourth worst in the league.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, has won four of five and looks to be regaining the form that took them to the Super Bowl last year.

The offense has scored 30+ points in back-to-back games, but it will have to find its footing in the absence of star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Cleveland being without do-everything linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah might help loosen things up for Tight End Hayden Hurst.

The Bengals could also use a good day from Running Back Joe Mixon, especially in the screen game to slow down a tandem of talented pass rushers in Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

On the flip side, the Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard will look to pressure Jacoby Brissett into mistakes.

The largest challenge, however, figures to be stopping Running Back Nick Chubb. The Bengals defense has allowed 163.3 yards on the ground in the last three games without defensive tackle D.J. Reader.

The Bengals have lost 12 consecutive road primetime games, the longest streak in the NFL since the 1970 merger.

Replacing Chase

Just what is the Bengals offense without Ja’Marr Chase?

It’s the most pressing question for Head Coach Zac Taylor and Quarterback Joe Burrow as the Bengals take on the Cleveland Browns Monday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Chase went down last week with a hip injury. It was subsequently reported Chase could miss as many as six weeks with the injury, but the Bengals have since pumped the brakes on that timeline.

Even without an injured-reserve designation, however, Chase will likely remain out until the end of November. His explosiveness isn’t easily replaced, nor will be his production, but the Bengals have options.

Tee Higgins doesn’t have Chase’s speed (few do) but he makes up for it with catch radius, body control and a rapport with Burrow on back-shoulder throws.

T.J. Boyd is an under-the-radar target whose production exceeds his billing as slot possession receiver. He doesn’t stress defenses by himself, but when the focus is elsewhere, there are few receivers in the league who can make opposing teams pay more.

Tight End Hayden Hurst is coming on after a quiet early stretch. He’s recorded 17 receptions in the last three games.

But it’s just as likely the Bengals don’t try to make up Chase’s down-field production, instead preferring to get Mixon more touches on the ground and in the screen game.

