Bengals could be without Awuzie for remainder of season, per report

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) warms up prior to his NFL football game...
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) warms up prior to his NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is fear the Bengals might be without standout cornerback Chidobe Awuzie for the remainder of the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The NFL insider tweeted early Tuesday that Awuzie might have torn his ACL during Monday’s 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Awuzie, who is in his second season with Cincinnati, will have an MRI Tuesday to confirm the injury, per Rapoport.

The 27-year-old cornerback was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

Since joining the Bengals in 2021, Awuzie has started 22 games.

The Bengals now sit at 4-4 and in second place in the AFC North.

If Awuzie is indeed out for the rest of the season, the Bengals will need the rest of the secondary to step up in his absence.

Cincinnati has six games against teams that made the playoffs last season remaining on their schedule.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

