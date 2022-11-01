Bengals could be without Awuzie for remainder of season, per report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is fear the Bengals might be without standout cornerback Chidobe Awuzie for the remainder of the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The NFL insider tweeted early Tuesday that Awuzie might have torn his ACL during Monday’s 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Awuzie, who is in his second season with Cincinnati, will have an MRI Tuesday to confirm the injury, per Rapoport.

A likely major loss: Sources say #Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury in last night’s game and he’ll have an MRI today to confirm. The belief going in is a torn ACL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

The 27-year-old cornerback was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

Since joining the Bengals in 2021, Awuzie has started 22 games.

The Bengals now sit at 4-4 and in second place in the AFC North.

If Awuzie is indeed out for the rest of the season, the Bengals will need the rest of the secondary to step up in his absence.

Cincinnati has six games against teams that made the playoffs last season remaining on their schedule.

