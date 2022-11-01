Bengals offensive analyst unexpectedly dies at 38 years old

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst, Adam Zimmer, died unexpectedly Monday, according to his sister and an NFL insider.

While it is unknown what caused Adam’s death, the former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator was only 38 years old.

According to NFL Network Insider Tom Perlissero, the Bengals gave a statement on the tragic passing of Adam.

“Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us - they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.”

Adam is the son of longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.