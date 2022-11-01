Blitz nets 290 speeders and over 100 without valid licenses, police say

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A two-week traffic blitz conducted by a 10-officer team in Cincinnati last month resulted in 557 citations and dozens of warnings.

Interim Chief Teresa Theetge and Lt. Robert Van Horn spoke to Cincinnati public safety committee Tuesday to review the results of the effort. The blitz was planned after a number of high-profile pedestrian deaths and reckless driving incidents.

Police said 557 tickets were issued in total. Officials listed the number of charges for different offenses:

290 speeding charges

101 charges for driving without a license or driving with a suspended license

82 license plate violations

25 traffic light violations

16 seat belt violations

“It was a success in our eyes,” Theetge said.

Van Horn said the team focused its efforts on most of the common busy roads in Cincinnati based on crash data, complaint data and areas with high gun violence.

He said the drivers were notably courteous and said there were no complaints filed against any of the officers and not a single use of force during any of the stops.

Several council members said they were surprised by the number of people driving without valid licenses. Van Hook said many people were driving suspended, but a number of people had just never received their license due to the increased difficulty of obtaining one during the pandemic.

He said the officers did everything they could to get the message out about how to obtain a driver’s license.

Councilmembers said that the city is working with Cincinnati Public Schools to bring driver’s education back to the school system. Theetge said she would be happy to assist with that effort.

