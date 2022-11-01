Crash closes Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on the scene of a crash with one person trapped in a vehicle on Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum.

It was reported between Wortman and Deering streets at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Eastern Avenue is shut down in this area until further notice.

Cincinnati police and fire officials did not provide any immediate details at the scene or on the phone.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene. We will continue to update this breaking story

