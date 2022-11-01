Contests
Crash closes Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum

Cincinnati police are on the scene of a crash on Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum early...
Cincinnati police are on the scene of a crash on Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum early Tuesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on the scene of a crash with one person trapped in a vehicle on Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum.

It was reported between Wortman and Deering streets at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Eastern Avenue is shut down in this area until further notice.

Cincinnati police and fire officials did not provide any immediate details at the scene or on the phone.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene. We will continue to update this breaking story

