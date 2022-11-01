Fatal crash closes Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirms one of their investigators is responding to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum.
Cincinnati police and fire crews were called to Eastern Avenue at about 2:15 a.m. after receiving a report that a person was trapped in a vehicle between Wortman and Deering streets.
Eastern Avenue is shut down in the area until further notice.
FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene. We will continue to update this breaking story
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.