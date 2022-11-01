Fatal crash closes Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirms one of their investigators is responding to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum.

Cincinnati police and fire crews were called to Eastern Avenue at about 2:15 a.m. after receiving a report that a person was trapped in a vehicle between Wortman and Deering streets.

Eastern Avenue is shut down in the area until further notice.

