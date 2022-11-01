Gradual Clearing Tuesday Afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for a late day clearing with some sunshine. Temperatures will remain in the mid 60s through Wednesday as drier air prevails in the middle of the week.

Expect more sunshine on Thursday as highs rise into the 70s for Thursday afternoon through the weekend. The next chances of rain arrive Saturday night and continue into Sunday.

It looks like an active weather pattern is developing which will bring several weak systems out way. Showers are possible Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. This air will cool and the tri-state is in for more seasonable temperatures late next week.

