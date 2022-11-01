Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Homicide detectives ID woman shot in car in Avondale

Woman dies after shooting in Avondale, police say
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are identifying the woman who died after she was shot inside a car in Avondale Monday afternoon.

Johanna Rox, 37, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Reading Road at 2:15 p.m., police said in a news release Tuesday.

No arrests have been made while they continue to investigate.

Police said Monday her car hit another vehicle before coming to a stop.

A good Samaritan helped her out of her car and Cincinnati police paramedics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to try to keep her heart beating.

Rox was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Monday they believe the shooter was in another vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a fire truck in Springfield...
Woman dead, 4 firefighters hurt in Springfield Township crash with fire truck
Kroger is paying $180,000 to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit that was filed after two...
Kroger to pay $180K in lawsuit over workers who objected to rainbow apron
State police arrested Richard Allen in connection with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana...
Suspect charged in connection with murder of Indiana teen girls
Larica Brown
Driver arrested after purposely running over woman’s feet: court docs
Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old nursing student at the University of Kentucky, was identified as one...
KY student killed in South Korea is niece of Ohio congressman

Latest News

George Wagner IV, 30, stands with his attorneys, John P. Parker, left, and Richard M. Nash in...
Shoeprint expert testifies as Pike County massacre trial begins eighth week
At least one Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in both Ohio and Indiana, matching five...
$1M Powerball tickets sold in Ohio, Indiana as jackpot climbs to $1.2B
First Alert Video Forecast For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirms an investigator is responding to a fatal...
Fatal crash closes Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum