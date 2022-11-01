Homicide detectives ID woman shot in car in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are identifying the woman who died after she was shot inside a car in Avondale Monday afternoon.

Johanna Rox, 37, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Reading Road at 2:15 p.m., police said in a news release Tuesday.

No arrests have been made while they continue to investigate.

Cincinnati Police Department Criminal Investigation Section is investigating a homicide that occurred on October 31, 2022. Please see attached information.@CincyPD pic.twitter.com/3flsLY1xOi — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) November 1, 2022

Police said Monday her car hit another vehicle before coming to a stop.

A good Samaritan helped her out of her car and Cincinnati police paramedics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to try to keep her heart beating.

Rox was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Monday they believe the shooter was in another vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

