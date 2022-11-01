Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

1 killed at Houston party attended by members of Migos, police say

From left, TakeOff, Quavo and Offset of the band Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen...
From left, TakeOff, Quavo and Offset of the band Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen Live event, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The 24-hour live event took place on six continents and featured recording artists and celebrities raising awareness around poverty, climate change and the need for more access to COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide. TakeOff and Quavo were at the site of a deadly shooting in Houston early Tuesday morning.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party attended by members of the rap group Migos.

Police would not identify the person killed, only describing him as a Black male in his late 20s.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Once there, officers found one man dead, Houston police said.

Representatives for Migos, who are from the Atlanta area, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Weeks ago, Quavo and Takeoff released their debut “Only Built for Infinity Links,” without the third Migos member, Offset.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a fire truck in Springfield...
Woman dead, 4 firefighters hurt in Springfield Township crash with fire truck
Kroger is paying $180,000 to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit that was filed after two...
Kroger to pay $180K in lawsuit over workers who objected to rainbow apron
State police arrested Richard Allen in connection with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana...
Suspect charged in connection with murder of Indiana teen girls
Larica Brown
Driver arrested after purposely running over woman’s feet: court docs
Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old nursing student at the University of Kentucky, was identified as one...
KY student killed in South Korea is niece of Ohio congressman

Latest News

Pike County Trial: Jury will hear wiretaps of George Wagner IV
Rescuers extinguish a fire caused by missile strikes in Cherkasy region of Ukraine on Monday....
UN agency inspecting Russia’s unfounded ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine
George Wagner IV is charged with helping his family kill eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley...
Pike County Trial: Jury will hear wiretaps of George Wagner IV
Attorneys for the suspect in a West Chester quadruple homicide want off his case since he can’t...
West Chester quadruple murder suspect’s attorneys want off case