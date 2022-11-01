Contests
How your leftover Halloween candy could help deployed troops

Donate unopened candy to the troops
By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If your kid got too much candy on Halloween, or maybe you bought too much to hand out, you could send it to the troops.

At Tool House in Sharonville, they are collecting unopened, wrapped candy to send to deployed troops later this month.

It’s a program through Treats for Troops, with a few locations in the Cincinnati area serving as drop-off spots.

“We’re a family-owned business, and both of my grandparents were military; both of them were Army,” explains Mallory Young with Tool House. “So, we want to give back to the troops and be able to support them.”

Young knows firsthand the amount of candy kids come home with on Halloween night.

“I have three kids, my littlest one is the only one that gets to go trick-or-treating right now,” says Young. “I would say half a pillowcase. He does not need all of that candy. So, my goal is to go through there, let him pick his favorites and then donate the rest of it to Treats for Troops.”

Mark Lopez went through his kid’s candy and brought four large bags of treats to donate at Tool House on Tuesday.

“I think it’s just part of being a giving person,” says Lopez, “And I’m a follower of Christ and that’s what we do is teaching our kids the importance of giving.”

Lopez and Young agree the program is a win-win as kids learn a lesson in giving and the parents get rid of excess candy that they too might be tempted to eat.

“I think it’s a good way to teach our kids to support other people and to help give back and let them know that the troops need support as well,” Young continues. “Giving back is the best way possible, and plus they don’t need all that candy.”

You can search for drop-off spots near you and find hours and addresses at this link.

