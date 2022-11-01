Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Landfill searched for missing 2-year-old girl

The search for a missing 2-year-old who was last seen in Pasadena has moved to a landfill on private property. (Source: KHOU/FAMILY PHOTOS/CNN)
By KHOU staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALVIN, Texas (KHOU) - Just off East Highway 6 in Alvin, Equusearch crews are looking for any sign of 2-year-old Nadia Lee, who police say was last seen in her father Jyron Lee’s Pasadena apartment.

Investigators said video shows Lee walking around a complex dumpster pushing a stroller.

“I would certainly hope it wouldn’t be here, but it, just in case it is, we again we got ... got a lot of work ahead of us,” said Equusearch’s Tim Miller.

The area they’re searching that’s been roped off for about week is the size of a football field and could require them to dig eight feet deep.

“We’re going to have two big track hoes and man, and one bulldozer,” Miller said.

Nadia’s father is charged with the killing of Nadia’s mother Nancy Reed, who police said was strangled to death.

“Early on a very first day, it was pretty apparent that it probably wasn’t going to end good,” Miller said.

He said Equusearch crews are looking for anything related to the case that could help them, including addressed mail as they continue their comprehensive search as crews search for answers

“Eighteen people that are literally just cutting open every bag,” he said. “I’m hoping that anything’s not going to end up in a landfill. But for right now, wherever the ending comes up, you know, it needs to have an ending.”

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a fire truck in Springfield...
Woman dead, 4 firefighters hurt in Springfield Township crash with fire truck
Kroger is paying $180,000 to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit that was filed after two...
Kroger to pay $180K in lawsuit over workers who objected to rainbow apron
State police arrested Richard Allen in connection with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana...
Suspect charged in connection with murder of Indiana teen girls
Larica Brown
Driver arrested after purposely running over woman’s feet: court docs
Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old nursing student at the University of Kentucky, was identified as one...
KY student killed in South Korea is niece of Ohio congressman

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals Logo
Bengals offensive analyst unexpectedly dies at 38 years old
After the families of the 17 people killed get their chance to speak, the judge will formally...
Parkland victim’s wife to shooter: ‘You will cease to exist’
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel
Angela Wagner arrives at the Pike County Courthouse Tuesday morning to testify against her son,...
Pike County Trial: Angela Wagner to begin testifying against son