Mother of two arrested after 1-year-old overdoses on cocaine, court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother was arrested Oct. 13 after one of her children overdosed on cocaine, according to court documents.

Jessica Runyon, 34, was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 1-year-old son overdosed while her 5-year-old was in the room, according to the affidavit.

Court documents say the 1-year-old boy was living in the same bedroom as Runyon in an apartment on the 3800 block of North Bend Road.

Emergency services administered Narcan on the 1-year-old, and both kids were taken to Children’s Hospital, the affidavit stated.

Runyon’s bond was set for $20,000 by Hamilton County Judge William Mallory.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.