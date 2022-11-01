Contests
Mother of two arrested after 1-year-old overdoses on cocaine, court docs

Jessica Runyon, 34, was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 1-year-old son...
Jessica Runyon, 34, was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 1-year-old son overdosed on cocaine.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother was arrested Oct. 13 after one of her children overdosed on cocaine, according to court documents.

Jessica Runyon, 34, was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 1-year-old son overdosed while her 5-year-old was in the room, according to the affidavit.

Court documents say the 1-year-old boy was living in the same bedroom as Runyon in an apartment on the 3800 block of North Bend Road.

Emergency services administered Narcan on the 1-year-old, and both kids were taken to Children’s Hospital, the affidavit stated.

Runyon’s bond was set for $20,000 by Hamilton County Judge William Mallory.

