Norwood woman helps save neighbors from explosive house fire

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A house fire in Norwood Tuesday morning left two women hospitalized, but without their neighbor, they might not have made it at all.

The fire broke out around 11:30 in a home at the intersection of Hopkins and Webster avenues near Xavier University.

Terrissa Sierra was getting dressed in her home next door when she noticed it.

“I pulled the curtain open, and there was just a fire coming from the side of the window,” Sierra said Tuesday afternoon.

Sierra rushed over to help knowing two women who live there have health issues including difficulty breathing.

“I came out, and one of the older ladies, she was sitting on the porch. I couldn’t even get her up to move,” Sierra said. “I kept on telling her that she needed to leave, and she was like, ‘Let it burn,’ and I’m like, ‘You know if you don’t move you’re going to burn with it.’”

The fire spread quickly through the house. Sierra says another woman who lives there made it out but was struggling to breathe.

“That’s what scared me, because I’m not no nurse or anything and I couldn’t have her possibly die, so I was screaming and running around, ‘Call the police! There’s a fire! There’s a lady who can’t breathe!’” Sierra said. “I’m like, ‘We need help over here!’”

The presence of oxygen tanks in the house added urgency to the situation. Sierra says the women made it out in the nick of time.

“We were all standing here, and it all started exploding and popping,” she recalled.

Norwood fire crews showed up soon afterward. The house was fully engulfed in flames by then, making entry too dangerous for the firefighters.

“The fire conditions that we saw here, there’s no way anyone could have survived had they been in the building,” said Norwood Fire Chief Tom McCabe. “Luckily, they made it out, and we were able to transport them.”

The women are expected to be ok.

The cause of the fire and damage assessment remain under investigation.

