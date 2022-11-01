Man accused of stabbing woman shot by officers in Miami Township

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in Miami Township was shot by officers, according to Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills.

Police shot the man in the leg after he tried stabbing officers, Chief Mills said.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the woman at an address in the area of Geneva Court and Valencia Drive, Clermont County Dispatch confirmed earlier.

Dispatch says she was flown to UC Hospital, but the severity of her injuries is unknown.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.

