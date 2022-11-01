Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Pete Rose to place first bet at Hard Rock Sportsbook on Jan. 1

Former Cincinnati Red Pete Rose waves to the crowd as he is introduced on the field during a...
Former Cincinnati Red Pete Rose waves to the crowd as he is introduced on the field during a ceremony to honor the 1976 World Series champions team, before the Reds' baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, June 24, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(WIBW)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reds legend Pete Rose will have the honor to place the first bet at the Hard Rock Sportsbook on Jan. 1, 2023.

Once sports betting becomes legal in Ohio at 12:01 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Charlie Hustle will make his bet, Hard Rock Casino announced Tuesday.

Rose famously accepted a lifetime ban from baseball in August 1989 for betting on the sport.

So, it’s only fitting to have the Reds great make the ceremonial first bet at the Hard Rock Sportsbook.

Numerous Cincinnati sports icons, Anthony Muñoz and Marty Brennaman to name a few, will be on hand for a grand opening event at the casino.

The sportsbook will be located adjacent to the Hard Rock Cafe.

It will include 33 betting kiosks and betting windows.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in both Ohio and Indiana, matching five...
$1M Powerball tickets sold in Ohio, Indiana as jackpot climbs to $1.2B
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a fire truck in Springfield...
Woman dead, 4 firefighters hurt in Springfield Township crash with fire truck
Kroger is paying $180,000 to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit that was filed after two...
Kroger to pay $180K in lawsuit over workers who objected to rainbow apron
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
State police arrested Richard Allen in connection with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana...
Suspect charged in connection with murder of Indiana teen girls

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) warms up prior to his NFL football game...
Bengals could be without Awuzie for remainder of season, per report
This is a 2013 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football team. This image...
Bengals offensive analyst dies unexpectedly at 38 years old
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) leaps over Cincinnati Bengals safety...
Bengals offense sputters without Chase in blowout loss to Browns
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow warms up before an NFL football game against the...
WATCH: Bengals, Browns players arrive in Halloween style