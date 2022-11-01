Pete Rose to place first bet at Hard Rock Sportsbook on Jan. 1

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reds legend Pete Rose will have the honor to place the first bet at the Hard Rock Sportsbook on Jan. 1, 2023.

Once sports betting becomes legal in Ohio at 12:01 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Charlie Hustle will make his bet, Hard Rock Casino announced Tuesday.

Rose famously accepted a lifetime ban from baseball in August 1989 for betting on the sport.

So, it’s only fitting to have the Reds great make the ceremonial first bet at the Hard Rock Sportsbook.

Numerous Cincinnati sports icons, Anthony Muñoz and Marty Brennaman to name a few, will be on hand for a grand opening event at the casino.

The sportsbook will be located adjacent to the Hard Rock Cafe.

It will include 33 betting kiosks and betting windows.

